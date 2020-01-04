TODAY
Yoga class, 3 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Adults and teens will participate in yoga and breathing practices for all body types.
MONDAY
Babytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Infants to walkers can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Email basics, 3:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. If you’re having trouble with your email or need to set up an account, find answers with this class.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
Strum and sing along, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. All ages welcome to this ukulele class. Beginners welcome, but this class is intended for those with basic understanding of chords and strumming.