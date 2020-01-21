TODAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Vintage and collectible book sale, 9 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Shop for unique, older or local interest books.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids age 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Kids’ crafts, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Elementary-age students and older can create underwater scenes when they make shoebox fish aquariums. Each child will need a shoebox. Other materials provided. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Persisterhood, 5:45 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, upstairs community room. Topic is “Missouri’s Health Care Crisis and Expanding Medicare.” The group is also collecting caps, gloves and socks to donate to St. Joseph’s food kitchen.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
THURSDAY
Vintage and collectible book sale, 9 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Shop for unique, older or local interest books.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Knitting class, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Teens and adults will knit berets in this two-part session for beginners and intermediates. Register at events.rhcl.org/events for materials list.
Chess and checkers club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Teens and adults can challenge each other and learn new strategies. Sets are provided and all skill levels are welcome.
Teen game night, 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Kids ages 12 to 17 are invited for gaming fun. We will have a Nintendo Switch and Wii as well as various board and card games.