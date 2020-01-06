What's Up
Nuthawut Somsuk

TODAY

Pre-K play, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Infants to age 6 and parents or caregivers are invited to play with early literacy toys. Each family will receive a free book.

Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Walkers to age 3 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and toys.

Email basics, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. If you’re having trouble with your email or need to set up an account, find answers with this class.

Tricky Tuesday, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. All ages are invited to enjoy a family-friendly movie and snacks.

Kids media mix-up, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After-school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together to create artworks.

Foodshare, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Connie and Saundra will present appetizers and finger foods for the football and winter season. Bring a recipe or sample of your favorite to share.

LEGO Club, 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. For kids in kindergarten and older. This month’s theme is arctic animals.

WEDNESDAY

Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids age 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.

Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.

Teen meetup, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Teens can enjoy snacks, crafts and games while planning library programs.

Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to friendly therapy dogs.

Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.

To list an item in What’s Up, email a flier or news release to us at aly.rinehart@newspressnow.com. Or submit your item to our website. Just log on to newspressnow.com, click on the calendar.