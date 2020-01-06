TODAY
Pre-K play, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Infants to age 6 and parents or caregivers are invited to play with early literacy toys. Each family will receive a free book.
Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Walkers to age 3 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Email basics, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. If you’re having trouble with your email or need to set up an account, find answers with this class.
Tricky Tuesday, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. All ages are invited to enjoy a family-friendly movie and snacks.
Kids media mix-up, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After-school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together to create artworks.
Foodshare, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Connie and Saundra will present appetizers and finger foods for the football and winter season. Bring a recipe or sample of your favorite to share.
LEGO Club, 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. For kids in kindergarten and older. This month’s theme is arctic animals.
WEDNESDAY
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids age 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Teen meetup, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Teens can enjoy snacks, crafts and games while planning library programs.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to friendly therapy dogs.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.