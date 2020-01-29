TODAY
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Knitting class, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Teens and adults will knit berets in this two-part session for beginners and intermediates. Register at events.rhcl.org/events for materials list.
Microsoft Publisher class, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Learn to create recipe books in this computer class for beginning to intermediate users. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
FRIDAY
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.