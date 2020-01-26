TODAY
Babytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For infants to walkers, featuring stories, rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Doing your taxes online, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Learn how to find income tax forms online and what online resources and prep services the IRS recommends. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Valentines for Vets, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Join us for a crafting session of making valentines to send to the veterans’ home in Cameron, Missouri.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
Uke-Can Ukulele Club, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. If you have basic or advanced ukulele skills or have taken a library ukulele class before, join this group setting to learn more. Open to all ages.
TUESDAY
Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Walkers to age 3 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Tricky Tuesday, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. All ages are invited to enjoy a family-friendly movie and snacks.
Teacup crafts, 5:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Adults and families can make bird feeders or birdbaths from teacups, mugs and saucers. Participants will need to bring cups/mugs and saucers. Posts, silicone glue and birdseed will be provided.
Tea time, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Celebrate National Hot Tea Month with Amanda Paden, owner of Simply Tea.
Tuesday Night Talks, 7 p.m., community room, Pony Express Museum, 914 Penn St. Jackie Lewin will present “St. Joseph’s Role in Western Migration.” For information, call 816-279-5059 or visit www.ponyexpress.org.