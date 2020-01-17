TODAY
Pony Express Toy Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall. Buy, sell and trade farm toys, trucks, pedal tractors and more. General admission is $4; kids 12 and younger are free.
Rainbow Connection craft, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. LGBT+ teens and young adults ages 14 to 21 and their allies are invited to do crafts and chat. Call 816-232-7729 for more information.
Forever Young Adult Book Club, 4 p.m., Tigers Den, 519 Felix St. This monthly book club is for adults who read young adult books and is facilitated by the St. Joseph Public Library. For information, call 816-238-0526.
SUNDAY
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 464, Conception Junction, Missouri. Serving pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Minimum $7 donation, children 6 and younger are free. Proceeds go to the Jefferson High School student council.