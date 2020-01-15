TODAY
Bingo, 2 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Admission is $1.
Ecumenical Eco-Justice, 7 p.m., Center for JOY. MaryJo Ostenberg from Loess Hills Chapter Master Naturalists will share about her work.
FRIDAY
Baby Winter Formal and Diaper Drive, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Join us for dancing, snacks, photo opportunities and a chance to wear those fancy outfits before they outgrow them. For infants to age 3 and their caregivers; older siblings are welcome to attend. Also accepting donations of diapers for AFL-CIO Diaper Depot.
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Eagles dinner, 5 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt. Proceeds will go to support the YWCA Women’s Shelter. Phil Vandel will perform at 7 p.m.