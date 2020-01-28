TODAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids age 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Buchanan County Women’s Democratic Club, noon, San Jose Steakhouse community room.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Persisterhood, 5:45 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, upstairs community room. Topic is “Missouri’s Health Care Crisis and Expanding Medicare.”
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
THURSDAY
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Knitting class, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Teens and adults will knit berets in this two-part session for beginners and intermediates. Register at events.rhcl.org/events for materials list.
Microsoft Publisher class, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Learn to create recipe books in this computer class for beginning to intermediate users. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.