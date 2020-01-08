TODAY
Memory Rider’s Café, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Word of Life Church, 3902 N.E. Riverside Road. Event is a monthly social gathering for those with memory loss and their care partners in the community. Call 816-676-8706.
“True Crime Time: Scare and Share,” 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Call 816-232-7729 for more information.
Chess and checkers club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Teens and adults can challenge each other and learn new strategies. Sets are provided and all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Chili/soup supper and silent auction, 5 p.m., DeKalb High School commons. A benefit to help the family of Paige and Jared Dewey offset medical costs.