TODAY
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Eagles dinner, 5 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt. Proceeds will go to support the YWCA Women’s Shelter. Phil Vandel will perform at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Pony Express Toy Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall. Buy, sell and trade farm toys, trucks, pedal tractors and more. General admission is $4; kids 12 and younger are free.
Rainbow Connection craft, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. LGBT+ teens and young adults ages 14 to 21 and their allies are invited to do crafts and chat. Call 816-232-7729 for more information.
Forever Young Adult Book Club, 4 p.m., Tigers Den, 519 Felix St. This monthly book club is for adults who read young adult books and is facilitated by the St. Joseph Public Library. For information, call 816-238-0526.