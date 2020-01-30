TODAY
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
SATURDAY
Annual Pancake Day, 6:30 to 11 a.m., Wathena Masonic Lodge Hall, Kansas. All you can eat for a free-will donation. Everyone is invited.
St. Joseph Kennel Club dog show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Civic Arena. Admission is free.
Book Buddies, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Children improve their reading skills by reading out loud to therapy dogs.
Take your child to the library day, 3 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. Families invited for stories, crafts and activities.