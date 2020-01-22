TODAY
Vintage and collectible book sale, 9 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Shop for unique, older or local interest books.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Knitting class, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Teens and adults will knit berets in this two-part session for beginners and intermediates. Register at events.rhcl.org/events for materials list.
Chess and checkers club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Teens and adults can challenge each other and learn new strategies. Sets are provided and all skill levels are welcome.
Teen game night, 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Kids ages 12 to 17 are invited for gaming fun. We will have a Nintendo Switch and Wii as well as various board and card games.
FRIDAY
Vintage and collectible book sale, 9 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Shop for unique, older or local-interest books.
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.