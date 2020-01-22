What's Up
Nuthawut Somsuk

TODAY

Vintage and collectible book sale, 9 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Shop for unique, older or local interest books.

Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.

Knitting class, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Teens and adults will knit berets in this two-part session for beginners and intermediates. Register at events.rhcl.org/events for materials list.

Chess and checkers club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Teens and adults can challenge each other and learn new strategies. Sets are provided and all skill levels are welcome.

Teen game night, 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Kids ages 12 to 17 are invited for gaming fun. We will have a Nintendo Switch and Wii as well as various board and card games.

FRIDAY

Vintage and collectible book sale, 9 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Shop for unique, older or local-interest books.

Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

To list an item in What’s Up, email a flier or news release to us at aly.rinehart@newspressnow.com. Or submit your item to our website. Just log on to newspressnow.com, click on the calendar.