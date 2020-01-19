TODAY
Babytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For infants to walkers, featuring stories, rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Tech help, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Having issues with your computer or cellphone? Need help with your tablet, e-reader or laptop? The technology services librarian can help. No appointments needed.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
Coding Club, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. School-age kids and teens can explore how to write computer code for creating games and interactive stories.
TUESDAY
Vintage & Collectible Book Sale, 9 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Shop for unique, older or local interest books.
Veteran’s Café, 9 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Join for coffee and pastries while learning about veteran benefits and celebrating veterans in the community.
Pre-K Play, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Infants to age 6 and their parents/caregivers are invited to learn and play together with early literacy toys. Each family gets a free book.
Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Walkers to age 3 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Tricky Tuesday, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited for a salt painted snowflake craft.
“Doing Your Taxes Online,” 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Learn how to find income tax forms online and what online resources and prep services the IRS recommends. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Woodworkers Guild presentation, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Roger Martin of the St. Joseph Woodworkers Guild will present a program about the non-profit organizations’ efforts to promote the craft and donating to worthy causes.
Tuesday Night Talks, 7 p.m., community room, Pony Express Museum, 914 Penn St. Gregg Hatten will present “They Stole Teddy Roosevelt’s Boat.” For information, call 816-279-5059 or visit www.ponyexpress.org.