What's Up
Nuthawut Somsuk

TODAY

Pitch a Product workshop, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Museum. Kids in fifth through 12th grades are invited to work together to come up with a product the community needs, develop a mini marketing plan and pitch their idea to “investors.” Admission is free and snacks are provided.

Book Buddies, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Children improve their reading skills by reading out loud to therapy dogs.

History Speaks, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. YWCA executive director Tammy Killin will discuss the organization’s history in St. Joseph.

SUNDAY

Yoga class, 3 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Adults and teens will participate in yoga and breathing practices for all body types.

To list an item in What’s Up, email a flier or news release to us at aly.rinehart@newspressnow.com. Or submit your item to our website. Just log on to newspressnow.com, click on the calendar.