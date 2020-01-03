TODAY
Pitch a Product workshop, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Museum. Kids in fifth through 12th grades are invited to work together to come up with a product the community needs, develop a mini marketing plan and pitch their idea to “investors.” Admission is free and snacks are provided.
Book Buddies, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Children improve their reading skills by reading out loud to therapy dogs.
History Speaks, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. YWCA executive director Tammy Killin will discuss the organization’s history in St. Joseph.
SUNDAY
Yoga class, 3 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Adults and teens will participate in yoga and breathing practices for all body types.