TODAY
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 464, Conception Junction, Missouri. Serving pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Minimum $7 donation, children 6 and younger are free. Proceeds go to the Jefferson High School student council.
MONDAY
Babytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For infants to walkers, featuring stories, rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Tech help, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Having issues with your computer or cellphone? Need help with your tablet, e-reader or laptop? The technology services librarian can help. No appointments needed.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
Coding Club, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. School-age kids and teens can explore how to write computer code for creating games and interactive stories.