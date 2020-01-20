TODAY
Vintage and collectible book sale, 9 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Shop for unique, older or local interest books.
Veteran’s Café, 9 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Join for coffee and pastries while learning about veteran benefits and celebrating veterans in the community.
Pre-K Play, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Infants to age 6 and their parents/caregivers are invited to learn and play together with early literacy toys. Each family gets a free book.
Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Walkers to age 3 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Tricky Tuesday, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited for a salt-painted snowflake craft.
Doing your taxes online, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Learn how to find income tax forms online and what online resources and prep services the IRS recommends. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Kids media mix-up, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After-school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together.
Woodworkers Guild presentation, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Roger Martin of the St. Joseph Woodworkers Guild will present a program about the nonprofit organization’s efforts to promote the craft and donating to worthy causes.
Tuesday Night Talks, 7 p.m., community room, Pony Express Museum, 914 Penn St. Gregg Hatten will present “They Stole Teddy Roosevelt’s Boat.” For information, call 816-279-5059 or visit www.ponyexpress.org.
WEDNESDAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids age 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids age 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Kids’ crafts, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Elementary-age students and older can create underwater scenes when they make shoebox fish aquariums. Each child will need a shoebox. Other materials provided. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Persisterhood, 5:45 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, upstairs community room. Topic is “Missouri’s Health Care Crisis and Expanding Medicare.” The group is also collecting caps, gloves and socks to donate to St. Joseph’s food kitchen.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.