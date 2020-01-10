TODAY
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., American Legion Post 287, Savannah, Missouri. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, eggs, fruit and drinks. Suggested donation if $8 per adult, $4 for kids age 5 to 8; kids younger than 5 are free. Proceeds go to local veterans and their families and local youth.
Charity breakfast, 8 a.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Proceeds from the monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast go to local heart and kidney charities, Dream Factory and UCP.
Quiet hour, 8 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. The library will open one hour early for kids and adults on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivity and their families. No sign-up needed.
Pet Preview, 10 a.m., Petco, 5201 N. Belt Highway. Adoptable pets from St. Joseph’s animal shelter will be on display.
Open playtime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Infants to walkers can play with various types of blocks during this family playtime.
STEAM Saturday, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. For kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. Discover the effect salt has on ice by making colorful icy orbs and testing which type of salt melts the ice the best.
Tabletop Gaming Club, 1 to 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Each month, a tabletop gaming expert will introduce a new game and walk the group through a round. An assortment of additional games will be available to enjoy during the three-hour event. Open to all levels of gamers age 12 and older. Participants are welcome to bring their own games to share with the group. This month’s featured game is “King of Tokyo.”
Movie Day, 2 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch, upper story. The library will show “The Public,” about a number of Cincinnati’s homeless population who take up residence in the public library overnight (PG-13). Community Missions Corp. executive director Krista Kiger will lead a discussion after the movie. Participants are asked to bring gloves or hats, or personal hygiene items such as soap or deodorant to donate.
SUNDAY
Tea with Tumnus, three seatings at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., The Dance Arts Center. Kids ages 3 to 12 are invited to enjoy treats, meet characters, play games and get a sneak peek of the ballet performance of “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.” Cost is $10 per child, $5 for accompanying adults. Proceeds help with the costs of production.
Teen Book Club, 3 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch.