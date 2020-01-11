TODAY
Tea with Tumnus, three seatings at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., The Dance Arts Center. Kids ages 3 to 12 are invited to enjoy treats, meet characters, play games and get a sneak peek of the ballet performance of “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.” Cost is $10 per child, $5 for accompanying adults. Proceeds help with the costs of production.
Teen Book Club, 3 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch.
MONDAY
Babytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For infants to walkers, featuring stories, rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Microsoft Word class, 3:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Adults can learn to make recipe cards using Microsoft Word. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
Music and Musings, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Monthly open mic session for teens and adults. Open to all.