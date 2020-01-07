What's Up
Nuthawut Somsuk

TODAY

Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids age 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.

Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.

Teen meetup, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Teens can enjoy snacks, crafts and games while planning library programs.

Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to friendly therapy dogs.

Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.

THURSDAY

Memory Rider’s Café, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Word of Life Church, 3902 N.E. Riverside Road. Event is a monthly social gathering for those with memory loss and their care partners in the community. Call 816-676-8706.

“True Crime Time: Scare and Share,” 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Call 816-232-7729 for more information.

Chess and checkers club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Teens and adults can challenge each other and learn new strategies. Sets are provided and all skill levels are welcome.

To list an item in What’s Up, email a flier or news release to us at aly.rinehart@newspressnow.com. Or submit your item to our website. Just log on to newspressnow.com, click on the calendar.