TODAY
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids age 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Teen meetup, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Teens can enjoy snacks, crafts and games while planning library programs.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to friendly therapy dogs.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
THURSDAY
Memory Rider’s Café, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Word of Life Church, 3902 N.E. Riverside Road. Event is a monthly social gathering for those with memory loss and their care partners in the community. Call 816-676-8706.
“True Crime Time: Scare and Share,” 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Call 816-232-7729 for more information.
Chess and checkers club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Teens and adults can challenge each other and learn new strategies. Sets are provided and all skill levels are welcome.