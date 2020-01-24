TODAY
Vintage and collectible book sale, 9 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Shop for unique, older or local-interest books.
Mature Christian singles group, 9 a.m., Perkins. Meet for breakfast. In case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled.
Lunar New Year, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. today marks the start of the new lunar year, the year of the rat. Missouri Western professor Bin Qiu and others will discuss and celebrate in this all-ages program.
Super Science Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Missouri Western State University, Agenstein Hall. A day of hands-on activities related to math and science, including chemistry presentations and programs featuring animals. The cost is $3 for adults and students and kids age 5 and younger are free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
“Celebrating All of Us: Three Faiths in Our Community,” 3 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Representatives from the Judaic, Islamic and Christian faith traditions will talk about the core of their religion, present a storytime and hold a Q&A session. All ages are invited.
Annual soup and chili supper, 4 to 7 p.m., Faucett Lions Club building. Sponsored by the Faucett and St. Joe East Side Lions Clubs. Drinks and dessert included. $8 for adults and $4 for children age 6 to 12.