TODAY
Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Walkers to age 3 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Tricky Tuesday, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. All ages are invited to enjoy a family-friendly movie and snacks.
Kids media mix-up, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After-school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together. New projects every week.
Teacup crafts, 5:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Adults and families can make bird feeders or birdbaths from teacups, mugs and saucers. Participants will need to bring cups/mugs and saucers. Posts, silicone glue and birdseed will be provided.
Tea time, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Celebrate National Hot Tea Month with Amanda Paden, owner of Simply Tea.
Tuesday Night Talks, 7 p.m., community room, Pony Express Museum, 914 Penn St. Jackie Lewin will present “St. Joseph’s Role in Western Migration.” For information, call 816-279-5059 or visit www.ponyexpress.org.
WEDNESDAY
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids age 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Buchanan County Women’s Democratic Club, noon, San Jose Steakhouse community room.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Persisterhood, 5:45 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, upstairs community room. Topic is “Missouri’s Health Care Crisis and Expanding Medicare.”
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.