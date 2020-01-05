TODAY
Babytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Infants to walkers can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Email basics, 3:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. If you’re having trouble with your email or need to set up an account, find answers with this class.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
Strum and sing along, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. All ages welcome to this ukulele class. Beginners welcome, but this class is intended for those with basic understanding of chords and strumming.
TUESDAY
Pre-K play, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Infants to age 6 and parents or caregivers are invited to play with early literacy toys. Each family will receive a free book.
Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Walkers to age 3 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Email basics, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. If you’re having trouble with your email or need to set up an account, find answers with this class.
Tricky Tuesday, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. All ages are invited to enjoy a family-friendly movie and snacks.
Kids media mix-up, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After-school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together to create artworks.
Foodshare, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Connie and Saundra will present appetizers and finger foods for the football and winter season. Bring a recipe or sample of your favorite to share.
LEGO Club, 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. For kids in kindergarten and older. This month’s theme is arctic animals.