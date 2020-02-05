TODAY
GriefShare, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 31st and Edmond streets. A 13-week, nondenominational recovery program for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. For more information, call 816-279-0983.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
St. Joseph Baptist Association senior event, 10 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 6920 Ollmeada St. Steve Noyes will present a special feature on bikers’ ministries. A covered-dish meal will be served.
Nutrition talk, noon, Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. MU Extension nutritionist Gina Lucas will present information and resources about living with a healthy heart. Participants may bring lunch.
Eat, Drink and Be Literary book club, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. Get together with friends, discuss books and enjoy snacks.
Valentine crafts, 4 to 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. All ages can make a variety of valentines using paper, candy, jewels, fabric and other supplies. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
“Your Library, Our Future” listening session, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Help the library craft its next strategic plan.
Art history lecture, 5:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Art Museum.
Open Book Paranormal Group, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. This month’s topic is the “Mandela Effect.”
Microsoft Word class, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Beginning computer users will learn how to use Microsoft Word. Basic computer skills are required. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
FRIDAY
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
First Friday Fun, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Library, East Hills branch. Kindergarten through eighth-grade students can make valentines to send to veterans.