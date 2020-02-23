TODAY
Baby storytime, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Join Songs, rhymes and books.
Babytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For infants to walkers, featuring stories, rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Windows 10 class, 3:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Learn to better use the computer operating system Microsoft Windows 10 in this class for beginners. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
History happy hour, 6 p.m., River Bluff Brewing, 1224 Frederick Ave. A monthly gathering to discuss St. Joseph history, preservation and genealogy presented by the St. Joseph Public Library.
“Come And See,” 6:30 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 4503 Frederick Blvd. Anyone interested in touring the church or learning more about the ministries and programs is welcome. Members will be available to answer questions. For more information, contact the church office at 232-2847.
Uke-Can Ukulele Club, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. If you have basic or advanced ukulele skills or have taken a library ukulele class before, join this group setting to learn more. Open to all ages.