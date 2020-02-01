TODAY
St. Joseph Kennel Club dog show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Civic Arena. Admission is free.
Pet Preview, 10 a.m., UPCO, 3705 Pear St. Shelter pets will be in display and available for adoption.
MONDAY
Babytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For infants to walkers, featuring stories, rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Microsoft Word class, 3:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Beginning computer users will learn how to use Microsoft Word. Basic computer skills are required. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
“Your Library, Our Future” listening session, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Help the library craft its next strategic plan.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.