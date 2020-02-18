TODAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Cover to Cover Book Club, noon, Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Adults are invited to discuss the graphic novel adaptation of “Anne of Green Gables” by L.M. Montgomery. Refreshments will be served.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
Novel Ideas Book Club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Adults are invited to discuss the novel “Big Little Lies” by Liane Moriarty. Refreshments will be served.
THURSDAY
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
“For the Love of Song,” 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Classy Seniors present Hans Bremer and friends singing tunes from the 20th century American songbook with live music. Open to all ages.
Crochet class 1, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Crafters can use up bits and pieces from their stash piles when they learn how to crochet a log cabin rug in this three-part class. Beginners welcome. Materials list available when registering at events.rhcl.org/events.
Microsoft Excel class, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Computer beginners will learn how to use the spreadsheet program Microsoft Excel. Basic computer skills required. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.