TODAY
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 464, Conception Junction, Missouri. Serving pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Minimum $7 donation; children 6 and younger are free. Proceeds go to the Tri-C Ball Club.
Teen Book Club, 3 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch.
MONDAY
“Your Library, Our Future” listening session, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Help the library craft its next strategic plan.
Messy Munchkins, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. STEM activities for young children. Most appropriate for ages 2 to 6.
Babytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For infants to walkers, featuring stories, rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Internet safety class, 3:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. No registration required.
Benefit chili/soup supper and silent auction, 5 p.m., Dekalb High School commons. Proceeds go to the Dewey family to help offset medical costs. For more information, call 688-7777.
Coloring and more for adults, 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch.
Strum and sing along, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. All ages welcome to this ukulele class. Beginners welcome, but this class is intended for those with basic understanding of chords and strumming.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
Music and Musings, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Monthly open mic session for teens and adults. Open to all.