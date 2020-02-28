TODAY
“Working History: The Occupations of Our Invisible Population, 10:30 a.m., Andrew County Museum, Savannah, Missouri. This program explores the occupations of blacks in Andrew County from the Civil War through the early 1900s.
SUNDAY
Regional High School Exhibition, 1 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Art museum. No charge for this opening event. Exhibition runs through April 12.
Savannah Sashayers Square Dance, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Clasbey Center, 500 E. Duncan Drive, Savannah, Missouri. For information, call 816-238-0781.