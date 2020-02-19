TODAY
GriefShare, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 31st and Edmond streets. A 13-week, nondenominational recovery program for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. For more information, call 816-279-0983.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
“For the Love of Song,” 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Classy Seniors present Hans Bremer and friends singing tunes from the 20th century American songbook with live music. Open to all ages.
Crochet class 1, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Crafters can use up bits and pieces from their stash piles when they learn how to crochet a log cabin rug in this three-part class. Beginners welcome. Materials list available when registering at events.rhcl.org/events.
Microsoft Excel class, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Computer beginners will learn how to use the spreadsheet program Microsoft Excel. Basic computer skills required. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
FRIDAY
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Tech help, 3 to 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Having issues with your computer or cellphone? Need help with your tablet, e-reader or laptop? The technology services librarian can help. No appointments needed.
National Juried Art Shows, 5:30 p.m., Missouri Western State University, Potter Hall gallery. Two exhibitions open to the public.