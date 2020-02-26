TODAY
GriefShare, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 31st and Edmond streets. A 13-week, nondenominational recovery program for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. For more information, call 816-279-0983.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Storytime and crafts.
Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. $1 per card.
Crochet class 2, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Crafters can use up bits and pieces from their stash piles when they learn how to crochet a log cabin rug in this three-part class. Beginners welcome. Materials list available when registering at events.rhcl.org/events.
Glass Express Corvette Club, 5:30 p.m., D&G Pub party room.
Chess and checkers club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Teens and adults can challenge each other and learn new strategies. Sets are provided and all skill levels are welcome.
Teen game night, 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Kids ages 12 to 17 are invited. There will be a Nintendo Switch and Wii as well as various board and card games.
Ecumenical Eco-Justice, 7 p.m., Center for JOY. Mo-Kan Regional Council Director Nic Hutchison will share about his work and how it is related to environmental remediation.
FRIDAY
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Cornhole tournament, noon, Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
Sons of the American Legion fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion building, Savannah, Missouri. Ham and bean soup, taco soup, vegetable soup, cornbread, drinks and desserts. Requested donation of $8. Proceeds go to local veterans and their families and local youth.