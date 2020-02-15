TODAY
Hannibal-St. Joseph Railroad history, 2 p.m., Patee House Museum, Blue Room. Presented by Lloyd Evans. Pony Express Historical Association members will attend a meeting. The public is invited to the event. Refreshments will be served.
MONDAY
Babytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For infants to walkers, featuring stories, rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Tech help, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Having issues with your computer or cellphone? Need help with your tablet, e-reader or laptop? The technology services librarian can help. No appointments needed.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
Coding Club, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. School-age kids and teens can explore how to write computer code for creating games and interactive stories.