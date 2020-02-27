TODAY
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Cornhole tournament, noon, Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
Sons of the American Legion fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion building, Savannah, Missouri. Ham and bean soup, taco soup, vegetable soup, cornbread, drinks and desserts. Requested donation of $8. Proceeds go to local veterans and their families and local youth.
SATURDAY
“Working History: The Occupations of Our Invisible Population,” 10:30 a.m., Andrew County Museum, Savannah, Missouri. This program explores the occupations of blacks in Andrew County from the Civil War through the early 1900s.