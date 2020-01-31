TODAY
Annual Pancake Day, 6:30 to 11 a.m., Wathena Masonic Lodge Hall, Kansas. All you can eat for a freewill donation. Everyone is invited.
St. Joseph Kennel Club dog show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Civic Arena. Admission is free.
Book Buddies, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Children improve their reading skills by reading out loud to therapy dogs.
Take your child to the library day, 3 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. All families are invited for stories, crafts and fun activities.
SUNDAY
St. Joseph Kennel Club dog show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Civic Arena. Admission is free.
Pet Preview, 10 a.m., UPCO, 3705 Pear St. Shelter pets will be in display and available for adoption.