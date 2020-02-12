TODAY
GriefShare, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 31st and Edmond. A 13-week, nondenominational recovery program for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. For more information, call 816-279-0983.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Memory Rider’s Café, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Word of Life Church, 3902 N.E. Riverside Road. Event is a monthly social gathering for those with memory loss and their care partners in the community. Call 816-676-8706.
Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. $1 per card.
Cooking lesson, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Learn about the kitchen appliance Instant Pot by sampling dishes prepared in the pressure cooker. Bring a dish and recipe to share. Let the library know in advance what you are bringing at skeiffer@rhcl.org. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
“Your Library, Our Future” listening session, 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. Help the library craft its next strategic plan.
“True Crime Time: Weird but True,” 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Call 816-232-7729 for more information.
Celebrate Black History Month, 5:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch, upper story. This program will feature readings of historical and contemporary works, including poetry and children’s books. A barbecue dinner will be served. Mid-City Excellence will provide musical entertainment.
Chess and checkers club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Teens and adults can challenge each other and learn new strategies. Sets are provided and all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY
Baby winter formal and diaper drive, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Join us for dancing, snacks, photo opportunities and a chance to wear those fancy outfits before they outgrow them. For infants to age 3 and their caregivers; older siblings are welcome to attend. Also accepting donations of diapers for AFL-CIO Diaper Depot.
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
“No School Crafternoon,” 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. All ages are invited for a fun craft.
Opera House Music Series, 7 p.m., Opera House Theater, Forest City, Missouri. The Curtis Wayne Stroud Band will perform live entertainment. Refreshments available. Doors open at 6 p.m. $5 cover charge.