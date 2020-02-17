WEDNESDAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Cover to Cover Book Club, noon, Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Adults are invited to discuss the graphic novel adaptation of “Anne of Green Gables” by L.M. Montgomery. Refreshments will be served.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
Novel Ideas Book Club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Adults are invited to discuss the novel “Big Little Lies” by Liane Moriarty. Refreshments will be served.