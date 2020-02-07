TODAY
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., American Legion Post 287, Savannah, Missouri. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, eggs, fruit and drinks. Suggested donation if $8 per adult, $4 for kids age 5 to 8; kids younger than 5 are free. Proceeds go to local veterans and their families and local youth.
Charity breakfast, 8 a.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Proceeds from the monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast go to local heart, cancer, diabetes and kidney charities, Dream Factory and UCP.
Quiet hour, 8 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. The library will open one hour early for kids and adults on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivity and their families. No sign-up needed.
Pet Preview, 10 a.m., UPCO, 3705 Pear St. Shelter pets will be on display until noon, and available for adoption between 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the shelter.
Colored pencil workshop, 10 a.m., Albrecht-Kemper Art Museum. Challenge yourself to draw in “reverse” by using black paper in this session with artist Wanda Taylor.
Crash course in knitting, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Beginners can learn the basic in this two-hour class. List of materials online. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Baby art start, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Parents of babies and toddlers can bring their kids to this special drop-in program.
Tabletop Gaming Club, 1 to 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Each month, a tabletop gaming expert will introduce a new game and walk the group through a round. An assortment of additional games will be available to enjoy during the three-hour event. Open to all levels of gamers age 12 and older. Participants are welcome to bring their own games to share with the group. This month’s featured games are “Dungeon Royale” and “Boss Monster.”
“Your Library, Our Future” listening session, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Help the library craft its next strategic plan.
Movie day, 2 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch, upper story. The library will show “The Public,” about a number of Cincinnati’s homeless population who take up residence in the public library overnight (PG-13). Community Missions Corp. executive director Krista Kiger will lead a discussion after the movie. Participants are asked to bring gloves or hats, or personal hygiene items such as soap or deodorant to donate.
“The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” 7 p.m., State Theater, Mound City, Missouri. Presented by the Mound City State Theater Arts Council. $10 per person. Purchase tickets online or call 660-442-5909 for more information.
SUNDAY
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 464, Conception Junction, Missouri. Serving pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Minimum $7 donation; children 6 and younger are free. Proceeds go to the Tri-C Ball Club.
Teen Book Club, 3 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch.