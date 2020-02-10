TODAY
Baby doll circle time, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Curriculum helps to form more caring relationships between a child and their caregiver.
Toddler time, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Walkers to age 3 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Internet safety class, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. No registration required.
“Your Library, Our Future” listening session, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. Help the library craft its next strategic plan.
Kids media mix-up, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After-school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together. New projects every week.
Bingo, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Adults are invited to play Bingo and win prizes. Bring an item for the prize table.
Tuesday Night Talks, 7 p.m., community room, Pony Express Museum, 914 Penn St. Michael S. Sweeney will present “Missouri’s Bicentennial 101.” For information, call 816-279-5059 or visit www.ponyexpress.org.
WEDNESDAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Monthly master gardener series, 10 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Larry Werthmuller will discuss elderberry propagation, uses and benefits.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Taste of United Way, 11:45 a.m., United Way, 118 S. Fifth St. Free light lunch and presentation about how United Way works in the community. RSVP by calling 816-364-2381.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.