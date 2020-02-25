TODAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Mental aerobics activity, 10 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Persisterhood, 5:45 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, upstairs community room. Topic is Democratic presidential candidates.
“Forgiveness and Grace,” 7 p.m., Zion United Church of Christ. A shared Ash Wednesday service in collaboration with First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
THURSDAY
GriefShare, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 31st and Edmond. A 13-week, nondenominational recovery program for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. For more information, call 816-279-0983.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Join Miss Misty for storytime and crafts.
Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. $1 per card.
Crochet class 2, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Crafters can use up bits and pieces from their stash piles when they learn how to crochet a log cabin rug in this three-part class. Beginners welcome. Materials list available when registering at events.rhcl.org/events.
Glass Express Corvette Club, 5:30 p.m., D&G Pub party room.
Chess and checkers club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Teens and adults can challenge each other and learn new strategies. Sets are provided and all skill levels are welcome.
Teen game night, 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Kids ages 12 to 17 are invited. There will be a Nintendo Switch and Wii as well as various board and card games.
Ecumenical Eco-Justice, 7 p.m., Center for JOY. Mo-Kan Regional Council Director Nic Hutchison will share about his work and how it is related to environmental remediation.