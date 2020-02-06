TODAY
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
First Friday Fun, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Library, East Hills branch. Kindergarten through eighth-grade students can make valentines to send to veterans.
SATURDAY
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., American Legion Post 287, Savannah, Missouri. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, eggs, fruit and drinks. Suggested donation if $8 per adult, $4 for kids age 5 to 8; kids younger than 5 are free. Proceeds go to local veterans and their families and local youth.
Charity breakfast, 8 a.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Proceeds from the monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast go to local heart, cancer, diabetes and kidney charities, Dream Factory and UCP.
Quiet hour, 8 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. The library will open one hour early for kids and adults on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivity and their families. No sign-up needed.
Pet Preview, 10 a.m., UPCO, 3705 Pear St. Shelter pets will be on display until noon, and available for adoption between 1-4:30 p.m. at the shelter.
Colored pencil workshop, 10 a.m., Albrecht-Kemper Art Museum. Challenge yourself to draw in “reverse” by using black paper in this session with artist Wanda Taylor.
Crash course in knitting, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Beginners can learn the basics in this two-hour class. List of materials online. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Baby art start, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Parents of babies and toddlers can bring their kids.
Movie day, 2 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch, upper story. The library will show “The Public,” about a number of Cincinnati’s homeless population who take up residence in the public library overnight (PG-13). Community Missions Corp. executive director Krista Kiger will lead a discussion after the movie. Participants are asked to bring gloves, hats or personal hygiene items such as soap or deodorant to donate.