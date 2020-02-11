TODAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Monthly master gardener series, 10 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Larry Werthmuller will discuss elderberry propagation, uses and benefits.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Taste of United Way, 11:45 a.m., United Way, 118 S. Fifth St. Free light lunch and presentation about how United Way works in the community. RSVP by calling 816-364-2381.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
THURSDAY
GriefShare, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 31st and Edmond. A 13-week, nondenominational recovery program for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. For more information, call 816-279-0983.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Memory Rider’s Café, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Word of Life Church, 3902 N.E. Riverside Road. Event is a monthly social gathering for those with memory loss and their care partners in the community. Call 816-676-8706.
Bingo, 1 to 2 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. $1 per card.
Cooking lesson, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Learn about the kitchen appliance Instant Pot by sampling dishes prepared in the pressure cooker. Bring a dish and recipe to share. Let the library know in advance what you are bringing at skeiffer@rhcl.org. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
“Your Library, Our Future” listening session, 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. Help the library craft its next strategic plan.
“True Crime Time: Weird but True,” 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Call 816-232-7729 for more information.
Celebrate Black History Month, 5:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch, upper story. This program will feature readings of historical and contemporary works, including poetry and children’s books. A barbecue dinner will be served. Mid-City Excellence will provide musical entertainment.
Chess and checkers club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Teens and adults can challenge each other and learn new strategies. Sets are provided and all skill levels are welcome.