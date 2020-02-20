TODAY
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Tech help, 3 to 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Having issues with your computer or cellphone? Need help with your tablet, e-reader or laptop? The technology services librarian can help. No appointments needed.
National juried art shows, 5:30 p.m., Missouri Western State University, Potter Hall gallery. Two exhibitions open to the public.
SATURDAY
Mature Christian Singles, 9 a.m., breakfast at Le Peep.
“Celebrating All of Us: The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska,” 1 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Lance Foster from the Iowa tribe will share the tribe’s history and culture.