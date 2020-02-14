TODAY
Kaden’s Kloset, 9 a.m., Community Christian Church, 2009 Mason Road. Shopping day for foster, kinship and guardian families. Winter clothing, shoes, toys books, and baby items available. There is no charge. Call 816-232-1929 or 816-232-6132 for more information.
St. Joseph Writers Guild, 1 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Anyone interested in writing can attend this monthly meeting. Contact stjosephwriters@gmail.com for more information.
National Gumdrop Day Pop-Up, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. All ages are invited for crafts and treats.
Book signing, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Museum, 3406 Frederick Blvd. There will be a book signing and discussion with Gary Westcott on his new book. Books available for purchase. Event is free and open to the public.
Rainbow Connection craft, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. LGBT+ teens and young adults ages 14 to 21 and their allies are invited to do crafts and chat. Call 816-232-7729 for more information.
Forever Young Adult Book Club, 4 p.m., Tigers Den, 519 Felix St. This monthly book club is for adults who read young adult books and is facilitated by the St. Joseph Public Library. For information, call 816-238-0526.
SUNDAY
Hannibal-St. Joseph Railroad history, 2 p.m., Patee House Museum, Blue Room. Presented by Lloyd Evans. Pony Express Historical Association members will attend a meeting. The public is invited to the event. Refreshments will be served.