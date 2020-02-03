TODAY
Pre-K play, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Infants to age 6 and their parents/caregivers are invited to learn and play together with early literacy toys. Each family gets a free book.
Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Walkers to age 3 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Making dog treats, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Make and shape dough to take home and bake dog treats. Learn to make a dog bone wreath. All ages invited.
Tricky Tuesday, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited for cookie decorating and crafts.
Kids media mix-up, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After-school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together.
“Your Library, Our Future” listening session, 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. Help the library craft its next strategic plan.
LEGO Club, 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Kids in kindergarten and older are invited. This month’s theme is handful of bricks.
Tuesday Night Talks, 7 p.m., community room, Pony Express Museum, 914 Penn St. Peggy Van Witt will present “Western Art Preservation.” For information, call 816-279-5059 or visit www.ponyexpress.org.