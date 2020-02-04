TODAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
“Your Library, Our Future” listening session, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. Help the library craft its next strategic plan.
Nutrition talk, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. MU Extension nutritionist Gina Lucas will tell teens about the sugar content of popular drinks and talk about healthy alternatives.
Buoyancy for kids, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. A program for children age 8 and older to learn about floating by building boats and trying to make gummy bears float. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
THURSDAY
GriefShare, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 31st and Edmond. A 13-week, non-denominational recovery program for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. For more information, call 816-279-0983.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids ages 3 to 5 can enjoy stories, nursery rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
St. Joseph Baptist Association senior event, 10 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 6920 Ollmeada St. Steve Noyes will present a special feature on bikers’ ministries. A covered-dish meal will be served.
Nutrition talk, noon, Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. MU Extension nutritionist Gina Lucas will present information and resources about living with a healthy heart. Participants may bring lunch.
Eat, Drink and Be Literary book club, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. Get together with friends, discuss books and enjoy snacks.
Valentines crafts, 4 to 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. All ages can make a variety of valentines using paper, candy, jewels, fabric and other supplies. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
“Your Library, Our Future” listening session, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Help the library craft its next strategic plan.
Art history lecture, 5:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Art Museum.
Open Book Paranormal Group, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. This month’s topic is the “Mandela Effect.”
Microsoft Word class, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Beginning computer users will learn how to use Microsoft Word. Basic computer skills are required. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.