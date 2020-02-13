TODAY
Baby winter formal and diaper drive, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Dancing, snacks and photo opportunities. For infants to age 3 and their caregivers; older siblings are welcome to attend. Also accepting donations of diapers for AFL-CIO Diaper Depot.
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
“No School Crafternoon,” 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. All ages are invited for a fun craft.
Opera House Music Series, 7 p.m., Opera House Theater, Forest City, Missouri. The Curtis Wayne Stroud Band will perform live entertainment. Refreshments available. Doors open at 6 p.m. $5 cover charge.
SATURDAY
Kaden’s Kloset, 9 a.m., Community Christian Church, 2009 Mason Road. Shopping day for foster, kinship and guardian families. Winter clothing, shoes, toys books and baby items available. There is no charge. Call 816-232-1929 or 816-232-6132 for more information.
St. Joseph Writers Guild, 1 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Anyone interested in writing can attend this monthly meeting. Contact stjosephwriters@gmail.com for more information.
National Gumdrop Day Pop-Up, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. All ages are invited for crafts and treats.
Book signing, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Museum, 3406 Frederick Blvd. Book signing and discussion with Gary Westcott on his new book. Books available for purchase. Event is free and open to the public.
Rainbow Connection craft, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. LGBT+ teens and young adults ages 14 to 21 and their allies are invited to do crafts and chat. Call 816-232-7729 for more information.
Forever Young Adult Book Club, 4 p.m., Tigers Den, 519 Felix St. This monthly book club is for adults who read young adult books and is facilitated by the St. Joseph Public Library. For information, call 816-238-0526.