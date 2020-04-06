Wisconsin governor
delays election, prompts court challenge
MADISON, Wis. | Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday moved to postpone the state’s presidential primary for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting a court challenge and adding to confusion about whether voters will be able to head to the polls on Tuesday.
The executive order from Evers, a Democrat, would delay in-person voting until June 9. Republicans swiftly asked the state Supreme Court to block the order, saying that he didn’t have the legal authority to block the election and that such “sweeping changes” now would cause “widespread voter confusion.”
The maneuvering left the fate of the election up in the air less than 19 hours before polls were slated to open. Other states that were scheduled to vote this month have postponed their elections until May or June, but Republicans in Wisconsin have refused to delay.