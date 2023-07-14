Editor’s Note: This column contains graphic descriptions of Civil War atrocities.
William T. Anderson was a bad man.
He didn’t get his nickname because he was AB negative and liked to donate.
Anderson was a Bushwacker during the Civil War prowling Kansas and Missouri with his band of equally depraved men, murdering and plundering as they went.
Under the order of Confederate General Sterling Price on Sept. 27, 1864 to disrupt Yankee rail lines in and around Centralia Missouri, Anderson and his men committed one of his worst and best known acts of terrorism.
With about 80 or so fellow guerrillas, some in Yankee uniforms, they stopped a train and captured many civilians but also 24 unarmed recently furloughed Union soldiers freshly back from the Battle of Atlanta and headed home. Anderson asked the officers to come forward, thinking he might be the only one shot, Sergeant Thomas Goodman bravely took a step.
The guerrillas opened fire on the others, executing all 23 then scalping and mutilating their bodies, “trophy taking.”
The Border War between the Jayhawks and Yankees versus the Bushwackers and Confederates had sunk to this perverse level. What were they thinking?
Later that day, newly minted U.S. Army Major Andrew Johnston led 136 green mounted troops into Centralia and discovered their butchered comrades. Incensed, Johnston ordered his men to pursue the Bushwackers. Just south of town he found Anderson and his men’s camp. As Johnston’s men dismounted to form a battle line Anderson’s men mounted and charged. The Yankees had muzzle-loading Enfield rifles while the battle hardened guerrillas had multiple six shooters per man. What was Major Johnston thinking? It was over in 3 minutes, with three bandits killed and 123 out of the 147 Yankees killed, most shot while trying to flee. Lore has it the James brothers were there and 17-year-old Jesse was the one that shot and killed Major Johnston.
I have been to where the train stopped and the well preserved battlefield. It’s eerie and unsettling to walk the battleground thinking of all the bodies and potential trophies.
The prisoner, Union Sargent Goodman, who survived and witnessed the massacre and battle, would escape days later and write of what happened in Centralia, “the most monstrous and inhuman atrocities ever perpetrated by beings wearing the form of man.”
I ask, what psychologically happens to a person descending to a level even to consider trophy hunting? Is one driven by revenge, boastfulness, is there a sick value? God knows trophy hunting isn’t new, Judges 1:6-7, 16:21 and 2nd Samuels 4:12 attests to that.
In a meeting with General Price, Bushwacker leaders Anderson and William Quantrill were accompanied by their men who had several scalps hanging from their saddles. Price was outraged and made the men take the trophies away before the meeting could start.
Bloody Bill would get his however, one month after Centralia, Anderson and a few of his men were ambushed at the Battle of Albany, Missouri just outside Orrick. Leaving a friendly farm house after breakfast, Union troops were waiting. Anderson and a couple others were killed, there is an interesting marker in the bluffs above Orrick where the attack took place but it’s tough to find.
They took Anderson’s bullet-ridden body to Richmond, the County seat of Ray for photographs. As the news spread a crowd gathered, Bloody Bill had been a very bad man. After pictures, it was civilian trophy time. Anderson was decapitated, his head placed on a pike and paraded around the town square. When I go to Richmond and drive around the courthouse square I can’t help but think of that day.
In 1908, 40-plus years after Bloody Bill was killed, a sort of commemoration was held. His old comrade in arms Cole Younger decided William T. Anderson did not receive a proper funeral and he was offering to pay for one. Again Lore has it, thousands came and Bloody Bill is now buried in Old Pioneer Cemetery Richmond, Missouri.
I drive to Ray County a couple times a year and every time I go, there are flowers and coins on Anderson’s grave. What are they thinking?
This story and other occurrences in Ray County can be heard on our podcast at Bodfordshistory.com, Ray County and its Museum is loaded with fascinating history.
Trophy hunting, no doubt goes on around the world as conflicts become personal and brutal, an “eye for an eye” is much more acceptable these days than to “turn the other cheek.”
Even in World War II particularly on the Pacific Theater, trophy taking happened. It’s inconceivable to me but as one gets desensitized by war and violence, peaceful norms are no longer the reality.
Even noncombatant politicians can lose perception. In 1944, U.S. Representative Francis Walter gave President Roosevelt a letter opener made from the forearm of a Japanese soldier. The President received it then thought better of it, returning the letter opener for a proper burial.
What were they both thinking? War is Hell. That’s what I’m thinking!
Next week ... butterflies and puppies!
Bob Ford’s History will run in each edition of the Midweek and Weekender. You can find more of Bob Ford’s work including his Bob Ford’s History, Mystery and Lore podcast on his website, bobfordshistory.com. The podcasts are also available on most streaming services.
