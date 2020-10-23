Missouri Western State University officials are taking steps to educate and prevent domestic violence and assault from happening on campus.

“We offer mandatory training to all first-year students and then a refresher course,” said Missouri Western's Title IX Coordinator Adam McGowan. “Annual training is offered to all of our faculty."

The videos and modules cover a wide range of topics, including domestic assault, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. Students may be exempted from the training if they have experienced sexual violence and believe it may be harmful to their well-being.

This year, the Department of Education revamped procedures and the university has had to come up with new regulations. After reporting to the title IX coordinator, students will speak with the campus police department if they feel a crime has been committed.

“If something happens, they will contact me first and then we will see what their options are and how they want to address the situation,” McGowan said. “We then go over supportive measures and talk about procedures which are new this year.”

The counseling center is available as a confidential resource if students just want someone to talk to and do want to report the situation.

“If they tell a faculty member, faculty members have to let me know. All our employees are considered mandatory reporters,” McGowan said.

The university will not take action until the student decides she or he wants to act.

“By that person reaching out, they still have a voice in the process and deciding how it moves forwards,” McGowan said. “But by reaching out it gives us an opportunity to provide resources.”

McGowan stressed the university's goals of helping the students stay in school and helping them move forward in such situations.

“They may not be ready to do anything yet but want to let someone else know what has happened,” McGowan said. “We can look back if there's a name that we keep hearing from multiple people that we might be able to move forward without the complaint.”

In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, students also had the opportunity to take part in the Week to End Violence. By visiting the Blum Student Union or going online they could pledge to end violence and comment why they stand with survivors.