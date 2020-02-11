When a mythical beast came down from the top of a hill during the annual spring festival in China, he would devour livestock and villagers until an old man was able to drive the monster away using fire, firecrackers and the color red.
At least, that’s what the legends say.
The story serves as a basis for some of the Chinese New Year’s decorations and celebratory items, and Missouri Western was able to bring that culture to campus Tuesday afternoon.
Rice crackers and dumplings were served while paper signs symbolizing prosperity and good luck adorned the windows.
This Chinese New Year initiates the Year of the Rat.
“The different animals represent the Zodiac. So depending on what year you’re born is what Zodiac you are,” Gabbrielle Phipps, a student at Missouri Western, said.
Phipps has taken all of the Chinese classes at Missouri Western, and with the help of other students and Chinese Instructor Feiyan Zhao, was able to decorate the conference rooms in Blum Student Union to celebrate such a special occasion.
Students engaged in paper craft activities, cutting red and white paper into various patterns, and answered questions for prizes from China provided by Zhao. Traditional music also was played and videos educated those in attendance of Chinese traditions and mythology.
“We put a lot of effort into this because it’s the biggest, the most important celebration in China and in Chinese culture,” Zhao said.
Those attending the event also received a visit from President Matthew Wilson, who emphasized the sense of family that such an event highlights.
He also took time to talk of the coronavirus’ effect on the country of China, holding a 15-second moment of silence for those who have passed away.