Amid the effort to push back on proposed academic program cuts at Missouri Western State University, one of the campus leaders involved cites his personal impact as a motive toward reaching an equitable solution.
Engoma Fataki, Missouri Western Student Senate president, is a senior in political science and international students, two programs that are slated for phase out within the next two years if the university's Board of Governors enacts proposed budget cuts at the end of April.
Fataki has been spending the last week organizing public listening sessions via video conference, submitted commentary and other means of gathering feedback, with the aim of presenting the administration with cause to reconsider the proposed cuts. University leaders and students alike have been frank in that what happens in the remainder of the month will govern the future of the university and everyone who is a part of it.
"Ultimately, this could cause me to move somewhere else," said Ian Kibet, a freshman who studies computer science and political science. "Cause I don't want to stay in a place where I don't know my future. It's better for me to plan for my future, and now I don't know."
The cuts would save money by putting students like Fataki into a "teach out" program so the university can gradually eliminate the courses and instructors from its expense table while providing currently enrolled students a path toward graduation. As part of that measure, more than 60 members of the faculty could be without a job, according to Dr. Doug Davenport, university provost, in an interview earlier this week.
Fataki intends to graduate in December, and hopes he will be generally unaffected by the program changes before he receives his degree. At the same time, he is in a somewhat awkward position: He is attempting to do his job and represent his peers, and at the same time focus on coursework that may soon be a thing of the past at Missouri Western.
"This is (about) the whole community, every student on campus," he said. "Each one of us are impacted, directly or indirectly. The offices that we hold, we hold them to be able to represent student voices. That is what is important."
Everyone involved has less than a week to get their point of view heard before the process continues to the office of University President Matt Wilson, who will make final adjustments and then present recommendations to the state-appointed Board of Governors on Wednesday, April 29.
Student Senate Vice President Nathan Scott, who will take over for Fataki as the student campus leader at that time, said he is optimistic about the ultimate outcome, even if the university ultimately makes the cuts that have been envisioned.
"It's a challenging time; it's a really challenging time," Scott said. "Moving forward, I think we'll be in a much stronger place."